Marilyn C. (Guckenberger) Kilburg, 83

Marilyn C. (Guckenberger) Kilburg, 83, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.  Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 2, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Scripture Service will begin at 4:30 pm, Friday, September 1, 2023 with visitation to follow until 7:00 pm at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 10:00 am until Mass on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.