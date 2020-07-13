Marie M. Ambrosy, 86, of Dubuque, formerly of Otter Creek, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
Visitation will be from 8:30 AM until 10:45 AM Saturday July 18, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 St. Ambrose Street, Dubuque. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Marie's family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Father Dave Ambrosy as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Otter Creek. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home's Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Marie was born April 27, 1934, in Garryowen, the daughter of Michael and Ruth Johnson Curtis. On May 10, 1955, she married Lavern S. Ambrosy in St. Patrick Catholic Church, North Garryowen. He died October 8, 2015.
She was a homemaker and farm wife, then after the kids were in school she enjoyed working at Maquoketa Care Center. She made the best homemade bread, pies and cinnamon rolls. She was a 4H leader for the Otter Creek Starlets Club for many years, member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Rosary Society, and St. Anthony Catholic Church after they moved to Dubuque in 1998. They enjoyed their retirement years in Dubuque and loved traveling. At 6:30 PM each night she could be found watching Wheel of Fortune. She also loved Molly B. Polka and Daniel O'Donnell shows. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved visits from nieces and nephews as well.
Survivors include four daughters, Mary Jo (Erv) Felderman of Bellevue, Sharon Hansen of Clinton, Janet (Bill) Capesius of LaMotte, IA, and Joan (Jerome) Beckley of Otter Creek, IA; three sons, Father Dave Ambrosy of Bellevue, Bob (Robin) Ambrosy of Dubuque, and Mark (Mary) Ambrosy of Maquoketa; 11 grandchildren, Tim (Kristin) Felderman, Andrea (Jason) Boldt, Tabitha (Jon) Heiar, Jason (Tina) Marcus, Emily (Bob) Roth, Jacob (Megan Redmond) Capesius, Josh (Molly Murphy) Beckley, Mason Ambrosy, Stacia (Bram) Judge, Matt Ambrosy, Zach Beckley and Abby (Andy) Richmond; 11 great-grandchildren, Madison, Sydney, Spencer and Carson Felderman, Ava and Reese Boldt, Tristan Staver, Evelyn Roth and baby Roth due in January, Dawson and Kyler Judge, and Liam Richmond; and three sister-in-laws, Ruth Ambrosy, Pat Curtis, and Helen Curtis.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Diane Ambrosy who died on October 30, 1988, six brothers, James Curtis, John (Betty) Curtis, Ronnie (Harriet) Curtis, Alan Curtis., Larry Curtis, Gary (Mary Ellen) Curtis, three sisters, Charlene (Florian) Herrig, Bernadine (Ben) Manemann, and Eleanor Curtis, four brother-in-laws, Sylvester (Elizabeth), Ralph, Vince, Harold, and Merlin Ambrosy, and one sister-in-law, Bernice (Tony) Schiessl.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mill Valley Care Center and all the wonderful neighbors in Otter Creek and Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Marie's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
Marie M. Ambrosy, 86, of Dubuque, formerly of Otter Creek, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 78%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:37:12 AM
- Sunset: 08:37:33 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iowa ranks 12th highest in per capita COVID-19 infections
- Jackson County adds four new cases; Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 926 to 26,053 over the weekend; six additional deaths
- Russell Koppes: A rebuttal to Marilyn Schroeder’s Cuomo letter
- Public hearing set for housing addition
- Daniel J. Petesch, 68
- Years Ago
- Economic recovery panel eyes broadband, worker incentives
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 747 from Thursday to 33,759, highest daily increase since early May; three additional deaths
- Kayla M. Nemmers, 33
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 463 from Tuesday to 32,390, seven additional deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.