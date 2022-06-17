Margaret “Peggy” (Roeder) Schroeder, 87, of Bellevue passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 am, Monday, June 20, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:00 am until service time, also on Monday at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.
Peggy was born September 24, 1934, in Bellevue to Harry and Gladys Roeder. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1952 and was a proud member of the Mercy School of Nursing Class of 1955 in Dubuque. She married Jim Schroeder, of Dubuque, on October 15, 1955. For the next 45 years, they were a team who enjoyed traveling, antique cars, the caboose, boating on the Mississippi, and cooking.
Peggy worked at Bellevue Memorial Hospital for many years and then at Mill Valley Care Center after the hospital closed, where she found a special calling in geriatric nursing. She also provided loving care to countless family members and Bellevue residents (everything from allergy shots to end-of-life support). Someone once referred to her as “the nurse for the town of Bellevue,” and anyone who was the recipient of her loving care was lucky indeed. Peggy’s selfless caregiving left little time for hobbies, but she volunteered at Mill Valley, St. Joseph’s Church and Red Cross blood drives. She was also a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Peggy was a true “baby whisperer” – she worked her magic on all her grandchildren, who grew to love spending time at her house and sleeping in “the nest.”
Peggy is survived by her children Molly Issen of Freeport, IL; Katy (Kurt) Timmerman of Towanda, IL; Tony (Jayne) Schroeder and Dan (Julie) Schroeder, both of Bellevue; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister Rose Jackson and brothers Dave and Jim Roeder.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2000; her son, Andy; her brother, Tom Roeder and infant sister, Patricia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to St. Joseph’s Church of Bellevue, Hospice of Dubuque or
Sisters of St. Francis Dubuque in Peggy’s memory.
