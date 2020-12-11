Margaret “Peg” Cloos-Mueller, 69

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY... .RAIN WILL CHANGE TO SNOW TONIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGH SATURDAY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. NORTH WINDS GUSTING TO 30 MPH MAY RESULT IN REDUCED VISIBILITIES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO GUSTY WINDS ARE POSSIBLE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE EVENING COMMUTE MAY BE AFFECTED BY THIS SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&