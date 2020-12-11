Margaret “Peg” Cloos-Mueller, 69, formerly of Springbrook, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Family will greet friends 9:00 am until Mass time also on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Church. Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Springbrook.
It is required to utilize masks and to observe social distancing during the visitation and during the funeral mass due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel.
Margaret was born April 6, 1951, the daughter of James and Kathleen (Gonner) Cloos. She married Donald Mueller on May 22, 1971, then a tragic head injury changed her life almost 50 years ago. Margaret always brought joy to the people who cared for her over the years. She enjoyed playing cards, listening to music, an avid Iowa Hawkeye Fan and you knew never to interrupt her when watching the Price is Right or Let’s Make A Deal. Peg was dealt lemons, but always made lemonade with what life dealt her.
Survivors include her father, James Cloos; siblings, Tom (Lois) Cloos, Steven (Colleen) Cloos, Mark (Marlene) Cloos , Patrick (Shirley) Cloos, Fr. Robert Cloos, Barbara (Kenny) Lundin, and Richard Cloos; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended relatives.
Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen; paternal grandparents, Peter and Viola Cloos; and her maternal grandparents, George and Alverda Gonner.
A memorial fund has been established in Margaret’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Margaret Cloos-Mueller Family.
The Family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center, Dr. Angela Kelley and Staff, and Finley Hospital for your care and concern all these years.
Margaret’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
