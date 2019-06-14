Margaret P. (Dietzel) Bies, 92, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque surrounded by her family.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Monday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Margaret was born February 27, 1927 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of Leonard and Regina (Ames) Dietzel. She married Melvin Bies on November 10, 1948 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, he passed on June 6, 1984. Margaret enjoyed quilting, being on the farm, walking, playing cards, gardening, and going out to lunch. She always had cookies and brownies ready for her children and grandchildren when they stopped at the house. Margaret was a hard worker and was very particular about her yard. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Roger (Barb) Bies, Larry (Deb) Bies, Jerome (Carolyn) Bies, and Janet (David) Casper; son in-law, Garry Dalsing; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Edmund (Melinda) Dietzel, and Rosella Casper; a sister in-law, Marie Dietzel.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Donna Dalsing, siblings, Joseph (Rose Marie) Dietzel, Arnold Dietzel, Hildegard (Cyril) Monner; and a brother in-law, John Casper.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Margaret’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.