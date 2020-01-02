Margaret Mary Tebbe, age 57, of Spragueville, IA, passed away late Friday, December 27th, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, IA. A funeral mass was held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 10:30 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, IA, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Margie was born February 2, 1962, in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Glen and Joan (McCarthy) Kieffer. She grew up in Preston, IA, attending Preston schools, graduating with the class of 1980. She went on to Clarke College in Dubuque to study nursing and graduated in 1985. On July 15, 1989, Margie married Lonnie Tebbe at St. Joseph Catholic Church, and the two began to build their beautiful life together. The loving couple cemented themselves in the Preston area community, and brought four children into this world; Kallie, Jalynn, Blake, and Audra.
Margie spent forty-one dedicated years loving and caring for the elderly at The Alverno in Clinton, Iowa. She enjoyed shopping trips with her sisters, where most of the time she was buying decorations for the many parish, school, work, and community events she volunteered for. Margie’s kindness, faith and giving spirit touched the lives of everyone that knew her. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, friend and most recently, a grandmother to her sweet Grace Margaret. Above all, Margie’s greatest joy in life was being a mother, a role she performed with such grace and selflessness.
Margie will be forever remembered and missed by her husband of 30 years, Lonnie; four children, Kallie (Caleb) Kimm, of Des Moines, IA, Jalynn (Walker) Bormann, of Hiawatha, IA, Blake (Megan) Tebbe, of Memphis, TN, and Audra (Evan) Tebbe, of Clinton, IA; mother, Joan Kieffer, of Preston, IA; three sisters, Ann (Richard) Keeney, of Miles, IA, Marcie (David) Driscoll, of Preston, and Sheila (Reece) Lindstrom of Maquoketa, IA; two brothers, Terry (Nancy) Kieffer of Preston, and Eugene (Marie) Kieffer of Preston; father in-law, Sylvester Tebbe, of Maquoketa; as well as many other extended family members, and friends.
Margie is preceded in death by her father, Glen Kieffer, her sister, Karen McKern, and her mother in-law, Arlene Tebbe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.