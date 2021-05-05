Margaret M. “Dolly” Schmerbach of LaMotte passed away on April 26, 2021 at Hawkeye Care Center. On her final days she was surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30th, 2021 at St. Joseph Key West Church where a funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating and Rev. Jim Bergin, SVD concelebrating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte. Please remember to wear your mask and if you are unable to attend a live stream of the funeral mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook Page. A celebration of life will held at a later date.
Dolly was born on March 12, 1937 in Balltown, Iowa. She was the daughter of Clifford & Rosella (Gasper) Schmitt. For 44 years she worked at the Dubuque Packing Company and FDL Foods while also farming and growing vegetables in 2 large gardens.
In 1956 she married Robert “Bobby” Schmerbach at St. Francis Church in Balltown, Iowa. They were married for 57 years before he passed on 12/31/13.
Saying Dolly loved the outdoors is an understatement. She loved sun tanning and would even catch a tan between loads of hay or on the tractor raking hay or harrowing. She loved her gardens, flowers, and every cat she fed in Jackson County (and probably Dubuque County too!). She loved to spend time with her family, friends, and was generous with the bounty from their gardens. She will be remembered and missed for her “tater soup”, homemade ham salad, and her awesome cookies!
She is survived by her children. Deb (Bill) Loch, Kevin (Ann) Schmerbach, Kimmy (Steve “Harge”) Martens, and Stevie Schmerbach, grandchildren Sarah (Dan) Lachapell, Jason (Lori) Loch, Tony Loch, Hope (Dalton) Jackson, and Logan Schmerbach. Great-grandchildren Jace & Easton Loch, Eliana & Sutton Loch, and Brooks Jackson. She is also survived by siblings, Helen Heiderscheit, Patsy (Gary) Hefel, and brother Cliffy (Becky) Schmitt Jr., her in-laws Betty McPoland, Reynold (LouAnn) Schmerbach, Myrene (Eddie) Heiderscheit, Maury (Elaine) Schmerbach, Dick (Donna) Schmerbach), and many nieces and nephews.
Dolly was preceded in death by her husband Bobby, her parents Clifford & Rosella Schmitt, mother and father-in-law Otto & Loretta Schmerbach as well as Abigail Schmerbach, sister Velma Bleile and brother Nicky Schmitt along with brother and sister-in-law’s Werner Bleile, Carol Schmitt, Danny Heiderscheit, Jack McPoland, Tony & Shirley Meyer, Marvin & Hilda Schmerbach.
The family would like to thank Hawkeye Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care and compassion they gave to Dolly. We especially want to thank Kelli from Hospice; you are a true angel on earth and were sent to us not once but twice!
A Dolly Schmerbach memorial fund has been established to continue her generous spirit and will be split amount several charities.
Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.