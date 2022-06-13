Margaret Gothard

Margaret "Marge" R. (Michel) Gothard, 94, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at MercyOne in Dubuque.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:30 am until Mass time, also on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Services will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.
Marge was born July 22, 1927 in Bellevue, the daughter of John and Regina (Dempewolf) Michel. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Bellevue. She married Kenneth Gothard on November 25, 1948. Eight children were born to this union. Marge was a nurses' aide at Mill Valley Care Center for many years. She later volunteered at Mill Valley and the Bellevue Public Library after retiring. She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Marge enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, sewing, and baking cookies. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, James (Mary Jo) Gothard, Patricia (Jim) Theisen, Linda (Brent) Rathje, Doug (Teresa) Gothard, Mari Jo (Jerry) Pitts, Steve (Laurie) Gothard, Terry (Cindy) Gothard, a daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Gothard; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; a sister in-law, Val Michel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Curt Gothard; an infant daughter, siblings Rosemary (Jim) Kueter; Edward, Lawrence, John, Josephine Noel, Marie Weis, and Dorothy Said.
A memorial fund has been established in Marge’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
