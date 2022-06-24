Margaret C. Roling, age 97

Margaret C. Roling, age 97, of Preston, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Margaret’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com