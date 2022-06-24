Margaret C. Roling, age 97, of Preston, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Margaret’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
Today
Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High near 75F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
