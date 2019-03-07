No Photo

Lyman D. Bailey, Jr., 64 of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Luther Manor surrounded by his family.  A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 pm-7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.