Lyle P. Ties, 92, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:00 am – 10:30 am at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page
Lyle Ties was born August 27, 1930 in Bellevue, the son of Peter and Clara (Hemle) Ties. He married Mary Ann Ernst on October 21, 1952. They were married for 68 years, Mary Ann passed away on November 1, 2020.
Lyle farmed most of his life with his wife, until moving to Bellevue in 1982. Lyle then worked for the Jackson County Conservation from 1982 until retiring in 1995.
Lyle’s passion was farming, he took great pride in his farm. He enjoyed working with his horses, trail rides and wagon train rides. Hooking up his team of horses to the plow and corn planter and spending time with his fellow horse buddies was great fun for Lyle. He would hook up the team to go bobsledding during the winter. Lyle enjoyed driving around the countryside with his wife. He liked listening to the Grand Ole Opry. He also enjoyed meeting up with his fellow friends for coffee at the local café.
He took great pride in seeing children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, visiting with family and friends was also something he enjoyed. Lyle was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a member of the Jackson County Horse & Harness Association.
Survivors include his children, Larry (Susan) Ties of Bellevue, Carol (Clyde) Sprank of Bellevue, and Daryl (Julie) Ties of Maquoketa; a daughter in-law, Sandy Ties of Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister in-law, Verna Mae Ernst.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann; a son, Roger Ties; siblings, Lillian (Norbert) Doldinger, Eunice (Joe) Fier, Esther (Vesy) Deppe, Clarence (Alice) Ties; and brothers in-law, Raymond and Benjamin Ernst.
A memorial fund has been established in Lyle’s memory.
