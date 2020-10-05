Lucille "Lolly" Yeager, 100, of Dubuque, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Luther Manor in Dubuque.Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Friday October 9, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Lolly's family. In accordance to the city mask mandate, masks are required at the visitation and the service.The Funeral Service for Lolly will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home's Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.Lolly was born June 26, 1920, in Bellevue, IA, the daughter of Edward and Sadie Grice Eggers. On September 24, 1940, she married Arthur F. Yeager in Bellevue. He died April 14, 2003.She was a 1938 graduate of Bellevue Public High School and was the last surviving member of her class. She worked at Ensign Coil in quality control. After retirement in 1985, she was a foster grandmother at Eisenhower School.She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. She loved watching college basketball, playing euchre, putting puzzles together, embroidery, crocheting, and cherished time with her ten great-great-grandchildren.Survivors include one daughter, Darla (Charles) Isbell of Dubuque; one son, William (Mary) Yeager of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Kathy (Ken) LeGrand, Jeff (Tammy) Isbell, Todd (Kim) Isbell, and Tony Yeager; seven great-grandchildren, Jayme (Jason) Culbertson, Katie (Steve) Leifker, Megan (Jeremy) Culbertson, Alex (Nic Hoynacki) Isbell, Zachary Isbell, Porsha Isbell, and C.J. (Brooke Korte) Isbell; ten great-great-grandchildren, Sadie, Ethan, Sophie, Kaylee, Mia, Perry, Luna, Ava, Milo, Maddie, and a baby boy due in January; and several nieces and nephews.Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harold (Arlene) Eggers and Kenneth (Lyda) Eggers.Memorials have been established for Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque.Our heartfelt thank you to all the special people at Luther Manor for their care and to Hospice of Dubuque for their help in caring in her final days.Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Lolly's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
