Lucille E. (Kilburg) Bormann, 98, of Bellevue, passed away on, Thursday, April 01, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Family Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A Family visitation will be from 9:00 am – 10:30 a.m. also on Monday at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV Channel 37.
It is required to utilize masks during the services at the funeral home and church and respect social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Lucille was born April 28, 1922, the daughter of Peter and Augusta (Puetz) Kilburg. She married Sylvester “Ves” Bormann on April 22, 1942, he passed on April 26, 1995. Lucille helped on the farm and at Marquette schools with her husband, she also did painting, and staining with her sister’s in many homes in the area over the years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, playing cards, baking, and playing BINGO. Lucille had many embroidery towels and sold and donated many of them over the years, she also had a very large Salt & Pepper Shaker collection, that she donated to the Historical Society in Maquoketa. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Daryl (Bev) Bormann, , Kay (Ken) Nelson, and Deb (Kevin) Bauer; daughter in-law, Susan Bormann; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, Bernice Bormann, Millie Haxmeier, Marcie Roling, Ruth Heiar, and Jean Hoffmann; a sister in-law, Velma Kilburg; and numerous extended relatives.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; infant daughter, Mary Ellen; and a son, Glenn Francis Bormann; siblings and in-laws, Merlin Kilburg, Leroy (Kathleen) Kilburg, Vivian “Ike” Bormann, Wayne Haxmeier, Glenn Roling, Allan Hoffmann, and Allen “Allie” Heiar.
If you are unable to attend services, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Lucille Bormann Family.
Lucille’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
