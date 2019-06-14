Lucille Anne (Ernst) Keil, 96 of Bellevue, passed away on, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mill Valley Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Thursday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Lucille was born February 26, 1923 in the Spruce Creek area of Bellevue, the daughter of Frank and Rose (Mueller) Ernst. She attended country school in Bellevue #1 and #7. Lucille married Ken Keil and one son was born of this union, Ken Keil, Jr. M.D. Ken Jr. passed in 1998. Lucille worked at Dr. Henske’s office, Fred Harvey Restaurant and Union Station in Chicago. She also worked in the Savanna Ordnance Depot until retiring. Lucille worked part-time in her retirement at the Young Museum in Bellevue to enjoy her interest in local history and genealogy.
Survivors include her 2 grandchildren, Kenny (Rowena) Keil III of California and Sara Waller of Georgia; 3 great-grandchildren; her daughter in-law, Kathy Keil of Georgia; and 2 nieces, Roxie (Steve) Hachmann and Cleta Deppe.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Dr. Kenny Keil, Jr.; siblings, Florence (Cletus) Deppe, Hilda ( Ray ) Bennett, and Clarence Ernst; and a niece, Sue Deppe.
A memorial fund has been established in Lucille’s memory.
