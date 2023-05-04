Lowell L. Creger, 86, of Baldwin, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, at his home.
Lowell Lester Creger was born on December 12, 1936, at home at “Happy Knob” south of Lost Nation, Iowa in Clinton County. He attended one room schoolhouses at Mount Ida and west of Lost Nation. He graduated from Lost Nation High School in 1954 and shortly thereafter entered the military serving his county in the U.S. Army earning an honorable discharge.
Lowell met the love of his life, Bonnabell Alice Kunde, at the Hayes Café in Maquoketa. After a few weeks and many failed attempts, he was able to dance with her at the Old Mill Park Dance Hall in Preston. They were married on February 1, 1958 in Maquoketa, Iowa, and the rest is history with over 65 years of marriage!
In 1958, Lowell worked for J.B. Beard in Clinton making propane tanks, and then for a short time at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa. From 1961 to 1964 he farmed and milked cows until he took a position with John Deere – Moline Plow and Planter Works until he retired in 1995. He also farmed from 1971 to 2000.
Lowell’s life was a simple one: a farmer who worked hard, a John Deere man to provide for his family, dearly loved his wife, and a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved them deeply!
Lowell enjoyed working at John Deere and farming and milking cows. He was an avid basketball fan, especially watching his sons’ high school and college games! He was a magnet with his smile to little ones as they would not know him but would quickly climb on his lap to be held. He also loved his many dogs.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Bonnabell Creger of Baldwin, IA; children, Lou Ann (Dan) Arensdorf of Dubuque, IA, Lynn (Angel) Creger of Delmar, IA, Danny (Johanna) Creger of St. Donatus, IA, and Ricky Creger of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Lulubell and Merwin Koch, and Lois Kunde. He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Viola Creger, brother Larry Creger, sister Marvel Benischek, mother-in-law and father-in-law August and Alice Kunde, in-laws Harry and Anna Mae Kunde, Viola and Bill Scott, Hazel Kunde, Bernice Kunde, Harold Kunde, Ronald Kunde, Donald and Joann Kunde, Dudley and Edna Mae McDonald, Warren and Annabell Haas, and Earl and Dolly Kunde.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 P.M., Monday, May 8, 2023, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 11 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Pence Cemetery, rural Baldwin, Iowa, with military honors.
