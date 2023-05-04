Lowell L. Creger, 86

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Illinois...Missouri... Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12, Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, and Dubuque. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The next statement will be issued early Friday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Water affects several homes in the Frentress Lake area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.3 feet next Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&