Lowell A. Till, age 90, died November 8, 2021. Throughout his long illness, he was blessed to have the loving support of his devoted family, special caregivers, relatives and friends. .His wish to stay home was fulfilled until he entered the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa where he died one week later.
Lowell’s visitation will be held Friday, November 12 from 4-7 P.M. at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 P.M.. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 13 at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Maquoketa.
Lowell was born on October 18, 1931 in Andrew, Iowa to Peter and Clara (Entringer) Till. He graduated from Andrew High School in 1949. On February 22, 1955 he was united in marriage to Arlene Durkop at St. John’s Catholic Church in Andrew, Iowa. To this union, 5 children were born. He worked at Clinton Engines and later served his country in the Army during the Korean war. After an honorable discharge he started farming north of Elwood and they retired to Maquoketa in 2004.
Lowell was a member of the Lost Nation American Legion. He and Arlene enjoyed playing cards and having lunch with their couples’ club, which spanned 65 years. He had a passion for woodworking and made many treasures for family and friends and created many religious articles for the children of the Sacred Heart School. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time at the farm with his family during the planting and harvesting seasons.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Arlene of 66 years, four daughters; Laurie Arnold of Davenport, Andrea (Edward) McClimon of Maquoketa, Alisa (Ken) Smith of Maquoketa, Amy (Jon) Eganhouse of Maquoketa; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a step grandson and a step great-grandson. Also surviving are Lowell’s brothers Eldon (Virginia) Till and Rich (Eunice) Till.
Preceding Lowell in death are his parents, son Larry, son-in-law Ken Arnold, three sisters Janiece Thola, Darlene Kilburg, Shirley Monner, two brothers Merlin Till, and Lavern Till.
Memorials may be directed to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left for his family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
