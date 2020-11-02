Louise Horst, age 97

Louise Horst, age 97, formerly of Miles, IA, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Big Meadows Nursing Home, in Savanna, IL.  A funeral service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2pm at Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, IA.  Visitation will take place from 12pm to 2pm.  Burial will follow at Miles Cemetery.  Family and friends are invited to share in Louise’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.