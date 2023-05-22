Louis J. Weis, 77, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Mill Valley Care Center.
Memorial Visitation will be 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will conduct Military Honors at 4:30 pm prior to visitation at the funeral home.
Local arrangements entrusted at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Louis was born August 8, 1945, the son of Joseph A. and Anna Marie (Greuel) Weis. He earned a degree in drafting at Scott Community College. Louis served his country in the US Air Force during Vietnam 1965-1969. While he was station in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he met and married Darlene Dunn on September 13, 1969. Louis grew up helping at his parents store and also, helping his cousins on the farm. He worked at John Deere Works Dubuque until retiring. Louis also taught CNC machine operating. He learned to create stained glass, iron works with many projects throughout Bellevue, including the entrance gates at the Masonic Hall. Louis also enjoyed quilting at St. Joseph’s Church and also creating quilts of Valor, wood working, fabrication, and metal and welding work. He always like to stay busy with many projects and hobbies.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene; children, Donald Weis and Patsy (John) Greifzu; grandchildren, Anna Pitts, Evan Pitts, Johnathan Greifzu, Maddie Greifzu, Janet Greifzu, Andy Duschen, Nathan Duschen, and Nicolle Duschen.
A memorial fund has been established in Louis’s memory.
