Louis J. Weis, 77

Louis J. Weis, 77

Louis J. Weis, 77, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Mill Valley Care Center.

Memorial Visitation will be 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service.  Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will conduct Military Honors at 4:30 pm prior to visitation at the funeral home.