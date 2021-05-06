Louis Graver Bernhard, 92, of Mill Valley Care Center, Bellevue, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Visitation will be 9:00 am until 10:00 am Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Louis's family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Louis will be 10:00 am Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Cathedral of St. Raphael with Rev. Monsignor Thomas E. Toale as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home's Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Louis was born on October 12, 1928, in Dubuque, son of Louis and Dorothy (Graver) Bernhard. He graduated from Senior High School in 1946. He immediately enlisted in the United States Army. He served in occupied Japan until receiving an honorable discharge in 1947 with the rank of Sergeant.
He married Agnes Murphy on May 2, 1953 at St. Raphael’s Cathedral. They spent their 68th anniversary together two days before his passing. Louis worked for over 20 years with the Illinois Central Railroad and another 20 years at the Dubuque Packing Company, retiring in 2002. He was a proud member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen and Meat Cutters Union.
Louie was an avid sports fan. He followed the Hawkeyes, Packers, and White Sox religiously.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Agnes; two children, Ann (John) Bernhard Hoff, of Bellevue, Iowa, and Mark (Mary) of Davenport, Iowa; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ryan) Waller, Peter (Alyssa) Hoff, Anthony (Kristen) Bernhard, Kathryn (Daniel) Meyer and Nicholas (Mallory) Bernhard, and nine great-grandchildren, Hayden and Emma Waller, Frances and Joseph Bernhard, Charlotte, Erin, John Meyer, Louis Bernhard and Olivia Hoff.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Walter (Cotton) Bernhard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Marquette Catholic Schools, Bellevue, Iowa and Assumption High School, Davenport, Iowa.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
