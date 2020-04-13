Louann Mary (Frank) Mottet, 65, of Bellevue, passed away after a truly courageous battle with cancer surrounded by the love of her family at the University of Iowa Hospital on April 11, 2020.
A Private Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue at this time , Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A public memorial visitation and funeral mass will be planned for a later date and time. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Louann was born January 19, 1955, daughter of Aloysius “Pete” and Mildred (Kueter) Frank. She graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1973 and furthered her education at Clinton Community as ADN (1984), Clarke College as BSN (1995), and University of Phoenix as MSN (2006). She married Thomas J Mottet on June 29, 1973 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with six sons – Scott, Timothy, Seth, John, Brent, & Nathan. She was a devout caregiver in every essence of the word. For decades Louann worked as an Oncology nurse at MercyOne in Dubuque, IA. Louann dedicated her life to her career and loved her colleagues and patients like they were family. She received “100 Iowa Great Nurses” Award in 2008 and retired on June 2, 2019.
Louann’s profession of love was being a Mother and a Grandmother. To know her was to love her. She was the matriarch of the family and they remember her for her undeniable selfless nature, compassion, and her ability to make everyone smile and feel loved. Her greatest joy in life were her sons, their families, and her sweet grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and she was their everything. No matter where or what she was doing with them, that time spent together was her favorite. Louann loved her life and lived each day to the absolute fullest. She deeply loved her siblings, in-laws, extended family, nieces & nephews, and her many wonderful friends. When Louann became the patient, she received the utmost care from her doctors, nurses, and additional staff at MercyOne in Dubuque, Medical Associates in Dubuque, and her team at the University of Iowa Hospital. For that, her family is eternally grateful as well as for their expertise and compassionate care. Her sentiments for others were “be kind, have faith, and make so many memories with your family and friends”.
Survivors include her adoring husband of 46 years, Tom; her children Scott (Janet) of Bellevue, Seth (Mallory) of Ames, John of Riverside, and Brent (Ali) of Bellevue; grandchildren Jessica Keasler, Tabitha & Gabriella Williamson, Matthew Herman, Layton & Delainy Mottet and granddaughter on the way in August; great-grandchildren Selena Harmon & Gabe Gibson; siblings Wayne Frank, Rich & Julaine Frank, and Donald & Nancy Frank; in-laws Marilyn Harris, Nancy Brandon, Don & Donna Mottet, Paul & Diane Mottet, and Rick & Linda Dickerson; and many special nieces and nephews.
Louann was preceded in death by her sons Timothy & Nathan Mottet, a grandson Kyler Mottet, her parents Aloyisus “Pete” and Mildred Frank, her father and mother-in-law Ed & Corrine Mottet, sister-in-law’s Ann Dickerson and Joan Frank, and brother-in-law Mark Mottet.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Hachmann Funeral Home c/o of Louann Mottet Family at 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.