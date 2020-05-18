LouAnn G. Daniels, age 72

LouAnn G. Daniels, age 72, formerly of Green Island, IA, passed away Thursday May 14, 2020, at Eagle Point Nursing Home in Clinton, IA.  A funeral service will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Preston, IA.  Visitation will take place from 4pm to 7pm, Tuesday May 19, 2020, and again for one hour prior to the service.  Burial will occur at Reeseville Cemetery.  Family and friends are invited to share in LouAnn’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.