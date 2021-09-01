Lorraine Yvonne Dobson, age 70, of Preston, IA, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital, in Dubuque, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial visitation will be held on a future date. Family and friends are invited to share in Lorri’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Lorri was born October 9, 1950, in Maquoketa, IA, the daughter of Russell and Algean (Krumviede) Hayward, Sr. She graduated from Miles High School with the class of 1969. On January 10, 1970, Lorri married Sammy Dobson at the Congregational Church of Green Island, IA.
Lorri was a homemaker or rather a “domestic engineer”, and a good one at that! She took great pride in caring for her family, and nothing brought her joy quite like feeding the people she loved. She spent many hours baking delicious treats and cooking large meals. She enjoyed these family gatherings so much that she even loved cleaning afterwards. She also loved two-stepping with her dear husband.
Lorri was also active in her community. She served as treasurer for Ladies Aid and was eager to volunteer her time to the church. She taught Sunday school for a number of years, sang in the church choir, and was happy to offer assistance whenever possible.
Lorri will be dearly missed by her husband of 51 years, Sammy Dobson; four children, Cory Dobson, of Green Island, Ellicia (Andy) Beck, of Charlotte, IA, Trent Dobson, of Dubuque, and Denise (Jim) Kruser, of Dubuque; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three brothers, Russell Hayward Jr., of Green Island, IA, George Hayward, of Sabula, IA and Robert (Sandra) Hayward, of Clinton, IA; two sisters, Judy Reed, of Bellevue, IA and Diane Barker, of Maquoketa, IA; a sister-in-law, Susan Hayward, of Iowa City, IA; and mother-in-law, Benita R. Dobson
Lorri is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Algean; sister, Arlis (Donald) Krabbenhoft; and brother, Thomas Hayward.
Lorri’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Eric Engelman, Tammi Noonan, and all of the staff at MercyOne Cancer center of Dubuque, IA. The care and devotion you provided to Lorri gave her the strength and faith to keep fighting for so long.
