Lorraine M. (Mangler) Knief, 90, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Service will be 11:00 am, Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. Visitation will be 10:00 am until service time on also on Monday at the church. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in St. Donatus.
Funeral Services will be livestreamed on St. Paul’s and St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus Facebook Page (facebook.com/StPaulsStJohns)
Please utilize facemasks during the services at church and respect social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Lorraine was born December 20, 1930 in Green Island, the daughter of Frank and Letha (Krumviede) Mangler. She graduated from Bellevue Community High School in 1949 and worked as a switchboard operator after high school. Lorraine married Verle L. Knief on April 11, 1951, he passed on July 29, 1996. She raised her children, helped on the farm, and worked at Mill Valley Care Center for 25 years. Lorraine enjoyed sewing, embroidery, playing cards, shuffleboard, and Statler Brothers music. Verle and Lorraine also travel to the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota to see Lawrence Welk.
Survivors include her children, Jim (Jan) Knief , Gary Knief, Ron Knief, and Diane (Mike) Wallace; 5 grandchildren, Josh, Jeremy, Nicole (Willie) Hansen, Carrie, and Kenny (Lori); 5 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Abby, Alex, Kelsey, and Josie; 2 great-great grandchildren, Zoey and Dylan; sisters in-law, Donna (Willard) Felderman and Loreen Schoop; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Carolyn; 6 brothers; and 2 sisters.
A memorial fund has been established in Lorraine’s memory.
If you are unable to attend services; memorial and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Lorraine Knief family.
