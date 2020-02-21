Lorraine Hansen, age 81, of Miles, IA, passed away, February 18th, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, IA. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24th, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23rd, at the church, as well as one hour prior to the service.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 62%
- Feels Like: 22°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 22°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:49:53 AM
- Sunset: 05:41:31 PM
- Dew Point: 19°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
