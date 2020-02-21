Lorraine Hansen, age 81

Lorraine Hansen, age 81, of Miles, IA, passed away, February 18th, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, IA. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24th, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23rd, at the church, as well as one hour prior to the service.