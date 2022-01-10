Lorraine E. Mohr, age 91, of Amana, IA, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Preston, IA at 1:30pm. Visitation will take place from 11am to 1:30pm that day, at the church. Burial will follow at Preston City Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Lorraine’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 58%
- Feels Like: -4°
- Heat Index: 12°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: -4°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:43 AM
- Sunset: 04:50:09 PM
- Dew Point: 0°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 36F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 16 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 18 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 18 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fr. Phillip E. Schmitt, 91
- Bellevue marks 186 years
- Cole and Kyden’s cause
- Gary L. Griebel, 72
- Montana State's Tommy Mellott, NDSU's Cam Miller share common journey
- Food Share program serving Bellevue
- Button Factory to receive Iowa Development Award
- Iowa marks 175 years
- ‘Married at First Sight’: The Season 14 Cast Previews Their Surprising Experience
- Hammond OL Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State over Wisconsin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.