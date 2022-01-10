Lorraine E. Mohr, age 91

Lorraine E. Mohr, age 91, of Amana, IA, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Preston, IA at 1:30pm. Visitation will take place from 11am to 1:30pm that day, at the church. Burial will follow at Preston City Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Lorraine’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.