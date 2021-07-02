Lorin Joseph Hager, 88

Lorin Joseph Hager died peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 20, 2021, at St. Rose Siena Hospital in Henderson, NV. He was 88 years old. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellevue at 10 AM on July 28, 2021. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL.
He was born on August 20, 1932, to Raymond and Sedalia (Jacobs) Hager in rural Bellevue, IA, and grew up on the family farm. He attended country school west of Bellevue and graduated from St. Joseph High School. He married Cecilia Kueter on October 6, 1953. Soon after, Lorin was drafted into the U. S. Army (1954-56), attended Quartermaster school, and served in France as a Signal Supply Specialist during the Korean War. Lorin served with the Bellevue City Utility Department and Power Plant for 18 years, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for 18 years, and served as a Bellevue Volunteer Fireman. Upon retiring in 1998, he and Cecilia moved to Pahrump and later to Henderson, Nevada.
He is survived by his wife Cecilia and 5 children and their spouses (Paula, Mary, Sarah, Kay, and Mark), 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Lorin was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Merlin, Orville, Roger, and Orville’s wife Arlene, great grandson Bennett Feldman, and his father/mother-in-law, John and Mary Kueter.
Lorin’s life was filled with service to his family, community, country, and many others. He gained great joy from affording opportunities to young people and was very proud of the many achievements of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His life of integrity and honor has left this world a better place.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Courageous, Monticello, IA Honor & Memorial Gift – Camp Courageous or St. Francis of Assisi Church Building Fund – God’s Miracle in the Desert, Henderson, NV Building Campaign | sfahdnv
