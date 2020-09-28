Lorin “Butch” Sieverding, 83, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Internment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV.
It is required to utilize masks and respect social distancing during the funeral mass due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Lorin’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6thSt. Bellevue, IA 52031 if you are unable to attend services c/o Lorin Sieverding Family.
Lorin was born October 26, 1936 in rural Bellevue, the son of Cletus and Clara (Till) Sieverding. He married Donna Konrardy on August 25, 1959. Lorin was a lifelong farmer, milking cows, raising hogs, and crop farming. He was proud of his family and took much pride in being a farmer and providing for his family. Lorin was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and served on the Parish Council, he also served on the Farmers Home Administration Board of 6 years, Bellevue Rural Fire Agency, and was the Bellevue Township Clerk for 25 years.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Donna; children, Ron “Fonz” (Sarah) Sieverding, Dennis “Doc” (Cherri) Sieverding, Karla (Rich) Weinschenk, Jan (Jim) Sigwarth, Mike “Spaz” Sieverding, and Kristy Sieverding-Carrier; 15 grandchildren; Jessica (Chris) Medinger, Nick, Ryan (Rachelle Piper), and Erica Sieverding, Cory (Megan Freund), Aaron (Kelsey), and Alex Weinschenk, Meghan (Jeff) Gostele, Jordan, Noah, and Anna Sigwarth, Josh (Haley Roudabush) and Jack Sieverding, and Justin and Riley Carrier; 2 step-grandchildren, Kayla (Tyler) Claussen and Lacey Carrier; 7 great-grandchildren are Jonathan, Alyssa, and Karter Medinger, Camden, Elliott and Liam Weinschenk, and Isla Gostele; siblings, Marilyn (Virtus) Clasen, Alice Kilburg, Cletus, Jr. “Ham” (Betty) Sieverding, Glen (Shirley) Sieverding, Dan “Pete” (Mary) Sieverding, Dave (Norma) Sieverding, and Mark “Weed” (Sherri) Sieverding; brothers and sisters in-law, Darla Sieverding, Darlene Sieverding, Gene “Squeak” (Doris) Konrardy, Paul (Joanne) Konrardy, Vern “Whitey” (Nancy) Konrarday, Al (Anita) Konrardy, Mary Konrardy, Kate (Jim) Michels, and Loren (Mary Jo) Konrardy.
Lorin was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donald, Tom, and Karen; brothers and sisters in-law, Lorin Kilburg, Phylis Sieverding, Geraldine (Harry) Osterkamp, and Roger Konrardy.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Jackson County for your care during this time.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.