Lori Ann Helmle, 54 of Bellevue, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by family while listening to Elvis on Monday, January 16th at 1:55pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at St. Joseph Church in Bellevue with Fr. Robert Gross officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Lori will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church until time of mass. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Lori was born on January 17, 1968, in Dubuque Iowa the daughter of Donald J. Helmle and Mary E. (Haxmeier) Helmle. She attended Bellevue public high school and graduated from Maquoketa High School, class of 1989. She worked for DAC INC. in Maquoketa Iowa for 20 plus years and member of the Special Olympics.
Lori loved Elvis, dancing and singing. She enjoyed participating in the special Olympics, she always loved a good competition. Facetiming her family and friends was always her favorite part of her day. She loved swimming at family get togethers, anything Iowa Hawkeyes and every NFL team, at one point or another. She loved being a sister, aunt, and cousin. She enjoyed writing and organizing her room. She liked to go bowling and out to the bars while drinking one of her famous kiddie cocktails.
She is survived by her brothers: Dennis Helmle (Vicki) of Bernard Iowa, Gary Helmle of Bellevue Iowa, Roger Helmle (Kathy) of Ward Arkansas, Steve Helmle (Cindy) of Bellevue Iowa, Randy Helmle (LuAnn) of Dubuque, Joe Helmle (David Pereira) of Davenport Iowa, and Donald Helmle Jr (Cherri) of La Motte. Her sister Donna Olson (Todd) of Glendale Arizona and brother-in-law Terry Gaherty of Dubuque.
She had a special bond with all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, Donald J. Helmle; her mother, Mary E. (Haxmeier) Helmle; her sister, Sharon Gaherty; maternal grandparents, Louis & Catherine Haxmeier; paternal grandparents, Joseph & Mary Helmle along with many aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers a Lori Ann Helmle memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank all of the health care professionals, caregivers and nurses that cared for Lori for several years especially the comfort care nurses and doctors from Genesis East in Davenport Iowa. We would also like to make a special thank you to Patti Perkins, for everything that she has done with Lori over the years in DeWitt.
