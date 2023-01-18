Lori Ann Helmle, 54

Lori Ann Helmle, 54 of Bellevue, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by family while listening to Elvis on Monday, January 16th at 1:55pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at St. Joseph Church in Bellevue with Fr. Robert Gross officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Lori will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church until time of mass. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.