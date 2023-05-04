Loreen A. (Knief) Schoop, 91

Loreen A. (Knief) Schoop, 91, formerly of La Motte, most recently of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Mill Valley Center in Bellevue.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus.  Visitation will be 9:00 am until service time at the church prior to services also Saturday.  Burial will be in the church cemetery.