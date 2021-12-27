Loras Ernst

Loras Edward Ernst, 76, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.
Services will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Catholic Church of the Visitation, Camanche. The family requests that masks be worn at the service and visitation. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the service hour Wednesday at the Church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Camanche. Pallbearers will be Dane Weiner, Chad Owen, Lucas Weiner and Edward Weiner. Online condolences may be expressed by visitingsnellzornig.com. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Loras was born March 7, 1945, in Bellevue, Iowa, the son of John and Hilda (Hoxmeier) Ernst. He was a graduate of Bellevue Marquette High School. Loras married LaDonna Rubel on May 29, 1971, in St. Donatus, Iowa.
Loras was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in Turkey and Crete.
He had been employed as a machine operator at DuPont and Bemis for over 37 years, retiring in 2006.
Loras was a member of the Church of the Visitation, Camanche, the Camanche American Legion, Bellevue American Legion, the Clinton AMVETS, Knights of Columbus and was on the Honor Guard for AMVETS and a pallbearer for the Knights of Columbus. Loras loved keeping busy outside and in nature, especially trout fishing, deer hunting, and maintaining his lawn. Above all, Loras loved his family and his country; he enjoyed and took pride in attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.
Survivors include his wife, LaDonna of Camanche; daughters, Stephanie (Dane) Weiner of Clinton, IA and Melissa (Chad) Owen of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren, Lucas and Edward Weiner and Clara and Maria Owen and his brother, Ken (Judie) Ernst of LeClaire, IA; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hilda Ernst, his sister, Evelyn, and his in-laws, Edwin and Marcella Rubel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Camanche Food Pantry or the Church of the Visitation, Camanche.
