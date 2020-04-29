Lois M. (Haxmeier) Deppe, 91, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Mill Valley Care Center. Private Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page, Youtube Channel and Bellevue Cable TV. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Lois was born August 20, 1928, the daughter of Louis and Catherine (Wanderscheid) Haxmeier. She married Ardell J. Deppe on October 31, 1948 in St. Donatus, he passed on December 11, 2017. Lois and Ardell farmed all their married life west of town on Mill Creek Road. She took much pride in her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lois enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, quilting, and playing UNO with her great-grandchildren. She made the best butter horns and bread pudding and always made sure everyone was fed well. Lois also enjoyed golf cart rides and spending time with her family. Lois will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her son, David (June) Deppe; grandchildren, Brian (Tammy) Deppe and Craig Deppe; great-grandchildren, Paige Deppe, and Taylor Deppe; siblings, Betty (Gerald) Koos, Joanne (Herbert) Ernst, and Gerald (Carol) Haxmeier; and a sister in-law, Millie Haxmeier.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Donald (Marilyn) Haxmeier, Mary (Donald) Helmle, Wayne “Bud” (Mildred) Haxmeier, Shirley (Joseph) Ernst; and sisters and brothers in-law, Lester (Frances) Deppe, Francis (Marcella) Deppe, Cletus (Florence) Deppe and Luella (Bud) Hughes.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to the Hachmann Funeral Home c/o Lois Deppe Family at 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.