Lois Elaine Petesch (Cheney), age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 14, 2021 after a brief illness.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Robert) Gibbs of Bloomington, MN. She was so proud of her five grandchildren, Matthew (Kate) of Fort Collins, CO, Meghan (Shaen) Inglis of Keller, TX, Jonathan (Renee) of Vail, CO, Patrick (Stephanie) of Arden Hills, MN, and Erin (Matt Doherty) of Jackson, WY. Her seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Memphis Mae, Barrett, Isla, Liam, Martin and Josephine really put the twinkle in her eye.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents, Roy R. Cheney and Anna Becker Cheney; her brother, Roger Cheney; four sisters, Thelma Meier, Dorothy Jess, Vivian Williams, Jeanette Rathje; and two nephews, Steve Rathje and Dan Petesch.
Lois was born and raised in Bellevue, IA. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1944 and started her banking career at the Bellevue State Bank. She and Ron were married in 1948 after he returned from serving in the Army in Occupied Japan after WWII. After moving to Hanover, IL, she continued her banking career at the Hanover State Bank and retired after 38 years.
Lois was an active member in the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW and St. Anne’s Society. She also sang in the choir at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and at the Glenn Chapel in Hopkins, MN. She enjoyed playing cards and was in several bridge and euchre card groups. She loved to go to dances that featured big band music. Her true passions in life were music and singing. She was well renowned for her baking skills, especially pie making and her “bottomless” cookie jar.
In 2014, Lois and Ron moved to Hopkins, MN to be closer to family. Leaving behind their home, community, friends and family of 62 years was a difficult but brave decision. And one they never regretted.
She was just the best daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother one could have ever asked for. She will be missed for many reasons by many people. She is now at peace and able to be reunited with her loved ones who were waiting patiently to welcome her into their loving embrace.
Visitation services will be held at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Hanover on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with Father Steve Wilbricht officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover, and a luncheon will be served afterwards at the Hanover VFW. Memorial donations preferred to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary Post 5300.
