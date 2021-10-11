Loella T. “Babe” Carter, 81, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, October 08, 2021 at Mercy One in Dubuque. Private Family Memorial Service with burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery will be conducted. Local arrangements with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Loella was born November 3, 1939 in Bellevue, the daughter of George and Matilda “Tillie” (Ries) Ernst. She married Robert F. Carter on October 25, 1958 in Bellevue, he passed on December 3, 1995. She worked for ESKA for many years, then at Ensign in Bellevue, before retiring. Loella enjoyed playing BINGO, cards, fishing, and was always at her grandchildren’s sporting events. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Jody (Wayne) Ehlers , Mike (Becky) Carter, Sandy (Randy) Steines, and Kathy (John) Hansen; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Blake, and a brother in-law, Fred Stoecken.
Loella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Ardell “Butch” and George, Jr. (JoAnn) Ernst, Mary Jane Ernst, Eugene “Tuffy” (Dee) Ernst, Rosalyn “Toots” ( Merle and Ingram) Hill, Betty Stoecken; and a brother in-law, Bob Blake.
Memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home c/o Loella Carter Family at 100 N. 6th Street Bellevue, IA 52031
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
