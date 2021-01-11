Lloyd J. Kilburg, 88, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston. Family will greet friends 9:00 am until Mass time also on Wednesday at the church, where a Rosary will begin at 8:30am prior to visitation. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Preston
It is required to utilize masks and to observe social distancing during the visitation and during the funeral mass due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Maquoketa Sacred Heart Catholic Church face book page.
Lloyd was born June 4, 1932 in rural Jackson County, the son of Dominic and Florence (Weis) Kilburg. He served in the US Army and then married Monica Manders on April 24, 1957, she passed on February 26, 1994. Together they farmed south of Preston, until moving to rural Bellevue in 1990. Lloyd was strong in his faith and a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston, a member of Knights of Columbus and Spraqueville American Legion. He volunteered for Hospice for over 20 years, enjoyed gathering with his siblings, children, and grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his children; Delbert Kilburg, Susan Wagner, Connie (Roger) Dutton, Nancy (Byron) Bielenberg, George (Brenda) Kilburg, Joyce (Paul) Glovik, Irvin (Christina) Kilburg, and Mollie (Terry) DeLarm; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Alvin Kilburg, Earl (Catherine) Kilburg, Kenneth (Jean) Kilburg, Leo (Janis) Kilburg, Vera (Levi) Schmidt, and Dula (Leon) Tebbe; brothers and sister in-law, Judy Kilburg, Melvin (Serena) Manders, Darlene Reuter, Glenn (Peggy) Manders, Lorin Manders, and Carol Hampton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Monica; children, David and Grace Kilburg; sons in-law, Keith Wagner and Steven Boyd; siblings, Albert (Mary) Kilburg, Vernon Kilburg, Rita (Raymond) Roling, Marcella “Sally” (Paul) Banowetz, Edna (Michael) Reuter, Vincent Kilburg; sisters in-law, Estelle Kilburg, Sr. Algean Manders brothers in-law, Donald Reuter and Dale Manders.
A memorial fund has been established in Lloyd’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Lloyd Kilburg Family.
