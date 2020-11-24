Linda M. (Hebdon) Roling, 65, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
During the visitation the number of people will be limited in the funeral home and you may be asked to patiently wait for your opportunity to show your respects and leave your condolences.
It is required to utilize masks and to observe social distancing during the visitation and during the funeral service due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Funeral Services will be live broadcast on Bellevue Cable Channel 38 and will be uploaded on Saint John Devotion YouTube Channel following the services
Linda was born August 31, 1955 in Clinton, the daughter of James and Gertrude (McCoy) Hebdon, Sr. Linda graduated from Camanche High School in 1973. She married Chris Roling May 18, 1974. Linda worked at Ensign, Big D, Casey’s, Cloths Horse, and babysat many children over the years. She loved to travel and had many rememberable family vacations to Disney. Linda loved her pets and raised many dogs over the years. She and Chris enjoyed competition BBQ and won with her meatloaf at many competitions. Linda loved to cook, bake and had the best homemade pizza. She was a member of the Bellevue Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, Bellevue Ducks Unlimited, and Eastern Star. Linda was a huge Willie Nelson Fan and attended many concerts with her husband. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Chris; children, Marla (Jason) Mootz and Carli (Chris) LaCoursiere; grandchildren, Izabella, Coy, and Aleyha; a brother, Steve Hebdon,.; brothers and sisters in-law, Martha (Roger) Roe and Frederick (DeBora) Roling; extended family, Donald (Valerie) Ackerman and numerous other relatives.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Faith Christine LaCoursiere; siblings, James, Jr. and Terry Hebdon; and her mother and father in-law, Joan and Merle Roling and her fur babies.
The family would like to thank Dr. Carryn Anderson, Dr. Douglas Laux & staff at the University of Iowa Hospital’s & Clinics, Dr. Mark Herman & staff at Grand River Medical Group, Hospice of Dubuque County and her special niece Angel Rachal Roe for your care and concern during this time.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Condolences and Memorials may be sent to Hachmann-Mier Funeral 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, Iowa 52031 c/o Linda Roling Family.
