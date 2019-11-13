Linda L. Lampe, 81, of Epworth, Iowa passed away, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home.
Linda was born on July 17, 1938 to parents Bill and Edna Reeg.
She met Norb Lampe in a one-room school house in Bellevue and graduated from high school in 1956. She married Norb on June 29, 1957. After marrying they moved from Bellevue to Maquoketa to Dubuque and finally settled in Epworth in 1962.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Angie (Bob) Papenthien, Jenny (Todd) Konrardy, Jodi (Jim) Boffeli and Doug (Jennifer) Lampe.
Grandchildren; Heidi (Eric) Copeland, Jordan (Shelby) Papenthien, Cody (Nic) Noonan, Riley Konrardy, Conor (Jessie) Boffeli, Clint (Katherine) Boffeli, Carson Boffeli, and Lily Lampe.
Great grandchildren; Tayler and Skyler Copeland, Kirra and Paxton Papenthien, Leo, Ally, Ike and Abe Noonan, and baby girl Boffeli due any day.
Two brothers; Perly (Katie) and LeRoy (Jeanne) Reeg and one sister Arlene (Cletus) Victor. Her sisters-in-law; Mary Sturm, Marcella (Babe) Junk and brother-in-law Larry (Maryetta) Lampe
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Bill (Marion) Reeg, Bob (Darlene) Reeg, Ed (Dorothy) Reeg, Carlyle (Betty) Reeg. Also preceded by her in-laws William and Anna Lampe, Mercedes (Alvin) Herrig, Helen (John) Daugherty, Arnie Sturm, Richard (Velma) Lampe and Dwayne Junk.
Linda was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, IA.
Linda was the Epworth news correspondent for 47 years with the Dyersville Commercial and Cascade Pioneer. She was a 4-H leader, member and co-chairman of the Altar and Rosary Society. Linda sold Avon products and worked at the Bobcat Drive-in. She also had time for some daycare. Linda and Norb were the Town Grand Marshals for the Epworth Town and Country parade in 2016.
Linda was an excellent cook and baker, her decorated sugar cookies were works of art. She was a great seamstress; making everything from swim suits to matching clothes for her three girls to prom dresses. She loved playing cards, gambling and a good cold beer. She enjoyed all sports attending her kids, grandkids and even her great-granddaughters basketball games. Her home was decorated for each holiday and season. She was so much fun to be around.
Linda was a very strong woman having battled breast cancer, congestive heart failure, dementia and colon cancer.
We wish to thank Hospice, especially Edna, Amy, Amy and Jan. Their care was outstanding.
We wish to thank all of mom and dads’ neighbors and Epworth residents who have helped us through this difficult time whether it be delivering food, shoveling our sidewalk, delivering first communion, visiting or coming when Norb called with an emergency. We especially want to thank Beth and Tom Simpson, Susie Kramer, and LaVonne Wilgenbusch.
We have to give our utmost thanks and admiration to our kindhearted dad who has been amazing taking care of and loving mom.
Per her wishes there will be no services. The Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa is assisting the family. Memorials may be sent to Norb.
