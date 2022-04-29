Lillian Marie Trenkamp, age 99, of Preston, IA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, IA. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 6,2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston with burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the St. Joseph Church on Thursday, May 5th from 4:00 –7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. There will also be visitation at the church from 9:30 –10:30 am Friday prior to the Mass.
Lillian was born August 19, 1922, on the family farm near Springbrook, Iowa the oldest child of Albert and Mary (Scheckel) Medinger. After graduating from school in Springbrook, Lillian worked at Loras College and then for various families in the Springbrook area. In 1942 she met the love of her life Edward Trenkamp. They were married on February 18, 1946. Together they raised eleven children on the Trenkamp family farm in Sugar Creek. In 1982 Ed and Lillian moved to Preston. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on February 18, 2020. Edward passed April 4, 2020
Lillian was a devoted farm wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with family and attending family events. She enjoyed quilting and made many quilts for her family. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing and baking. She was well known for her Angel food cakes which she often made for birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre and if you were her partner she could always be counted on to have the Ace that you needed both in cards and in life.
Lillian was also a friend and neighbor to many, often sending cards for birthdays, anniversaries, encouragement and sympathy.
Lillian was an active member of the Preston American Legion Auxiliary for many years. She was very involved with the Legions annual Poppy Sales, Memorial Day and Veterans Day activities. She helped organize the Annual Christmas Donation of items to the Veterans Hospital in Iowa City each year. Support for our veterans was very important to her.
Lillian had a deep faith which she instilled in her family. She demonstrated her faith every day with her words and actions. She was an active member of the Catholic Church and Alter and Rosary Society in Sugar Creek and Preston. Attending mass and being involved in church activities was very important to her. In many ways Lillian’s faith was the center of her life.
Lillian will be dearly missed by her children: Linda (Joe) Laban of Bernard, Iowa, David (Kathy) Trenkamp of Indianola, Gary (Linda) Trenkamp of Preston, Doris (Jamie) Boe of Aurora, Illinois, Elaine (Brian) Burken of Preston, Allan (Jenell) Trenkamp of Preston, Robert deceased (Elizabeth and Dean Krogman) of Clinton, Glen (Jolene) Trenkamp of Preston, Terry Trenkamp of Coralville, Jean (David) Dirks of Ames, Marlene (Mike) Rogers of Cedar Rapids, 34 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Vincent Medinger, a sister Maxine Sullivan, brother-in-law Leo Trenkamp and sister-in-law Margaret Roling. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward, 2 brothers John and Vernon, 3 sisters Florence Heiar, Arlene Berger, Mila Keil, a son Robert, a granddaughter Angela, and a great granddaughter Amy.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
