Lillian L. (Kilburg) Knake, 92, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:00 am – 10:30 am, also Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV Channel 37
Lillian was born on April 27, 1929, the daughter of Anthony and Rosella (Feller) Kilburg. She married Cletus Stillmunkes on January 27, 1948. They had two children before Cletus passed away on November 21, 1950. On October 27, 1951, she married Albert “Bud” Knake and they were blessed with 3 more children. Bud and Lillian have been a team that for almost 70 years farmed together, raised their kids and grandkids, involved themselves in the community, and cheered for the Bellevue Comets, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Chicago Cubs.
Lillian loved life on the farm and could do everything from running the machinery to feeding the baby kitties she always kept in the barn. Lillian loved talking on the phone and playing cards. She always had a deck in her purse just in case she could pull together a game. But Lillian’s greatest enjoyment was watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She was their biggest encourager, and never missed a game. She was always ready to report the points of each player and offer a treat after the game.
Lillian will leave a legacy of love, grace, and patience. She had great Faith and was a positive and consistent presence for her family and all her friends. While she will be greatly missed, her family is very thankful for the 92 years she spent on earth, and knows that she is setting up her card games in Heaven.
Survivors include her husband, Albert “Bud” Knake; children, Donna Mueller, Mike (Kathy) Knake, Patrick (Lori) Knake, Penny (Charles) Medinger; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Leanna Sieverding, Mary Anna Sprank, Frieda Ernst, Larry (Julie) Kilburg, Pat Ernst, and Betty (Duane) Ernst; a sisters in-law, Marilee Kilburg and Minnie Knake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dan Knake; a grandson, Corey Mueller; siblings and in-laws, Orville (Ivis) Kilburg, Eldon Sieverding, Peter Sprank, Sylvester “Jim” Kilburg, Cletus (Linda) Kilburg, Donald Ernst, Greg Ernst, Rosemary (Orville) Roling; Hank (Connie) Knake, Ed (Betty) Knake, Eliza (Bill) Meyer, Meta Arrington, Mary (Wayne) Young, Ella (Tom) Chantos; and Dena (Eldon) Glunz.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Lillian’s memory
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.