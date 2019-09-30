Lillian A. (Ties) Dondlinger, 95

Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA...ILLINOIS... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE AFFECTING DUBUQUE...JACKSON AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT FULTON LD13 AFFECTING CLINTON...CARROLL AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT CAMANCHE AFFECTING CLINTON...SCOTT...ROCK ISLAND AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT LE CLAIRE LD14 AFFECTING SCOTT AND ROCK ISLAND COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT ROCK ISLAND LD15 AFFECTING MUSCATINE...SCOTT AND ROCK ISLAND COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT ILL. CITY LD16 AFFECTING MUSCATINE AND ROCK ISLAND COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT MUSCATINE AFFECTING LOUISA...MUSCATINE... MERCER AND ROCK ISLAND COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT NEW BOSTON LD17 AFFECTING LOUISA AND MERCER COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON OBSERVED AND PREDICTED RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 72 HOURS. AT THIS TIME THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH RAINFALL AMOUNTS AND THE LOCATION OF PREDICTED RAINFALL. IF RAINFALL IN THE BASIN IS LESS THAN PREDICTED, THE FORECAST RIVER STAGE MAY NOT BE REACHED. CONVERSELY, IF RAINFALL IS MORE THAN PREDICTED THE RIVER MAY CREST HIGHER. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE * UNTIL SUNDAY. * AT 10:30 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY NIGHT. CONTINUE RISING TO 17.2 FEET FRIDAY NIGHT. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&