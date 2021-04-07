Leslie “Nick” Blitgen II, 72, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, April 07, 2021 at Mercy One in Dubuque. Celebration of Life with burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery will be at a later date.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Leslie was born June 8, 198, the son of Leslie “Mooty” and Eugenia “Babe” (O’Neil) Blitgen. He was a past member of the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department and Bellevue JC’s. Nick enjoyed bowling, an avid reader, muscle cars, and going to the casino. He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad, which became the Canadian Railroad until his retirement. Nick had a special place in his heart for his nephew, Tom whom he enjoyed spending time with bowling. Nick will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his siblings, Mary Muhlenhaupt , William “Bill” Blitgen, Joe (Kathy) Blitgen, , Vivian “Ditty” Quinn, and Jean “GiGi” (Bob) Reeg; nieces and nephews, Michael, Lynn, Lesley, Jessica, Gina, Tom, Matt, Scott, Bridget, Lisa, and Katie; and numerous other extended relatives.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother in-law, Dave Muhlenhaupt.
Condolences may be mail to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Leslie “Nick” Blitgen Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at hachmannfuneralhome.com
