Leslie A. Yeager, 77, of Cedar Rapids passed away on December 2, 2019. A visitation is planned at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Thursday, December 12th, from 2:00-4:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa, December 14th, at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am until service time Saturday at the church. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Les was born June 12, 1942 to Albert & Mae Yeager in Bellevue, Iowa. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1960 and continued his education at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, graduating in 1964 with a BA degree in History. He attended State College of Iowa (UNI) for his certification in English. Les spent the next 40 plus years in the classroom in Prairie City, Iowa, Pleasant Valley, Iowa and Cedar Rapids Schools at Taft Junior/Middle School. He retired in 1999 but continued as a substitute teacher until 2015.
Les served as Language Arts Department Chairman, a Building Rep and a member of the Executive Board of the Cedar Rapids Education Association. He was a member of the Iowa State Education Association and held life membership in the National Education Association.
On June 16, 1984, he married fellow teacher, Marilyn Brown in Stone City, Iowa. She passed away December 17, 2000.
Les is survived by sisters Mary Ann Clasen, Alice (Cal) Boland and Jane (Bob) Heinsen and brother Neill Yeager, sister-in-law Cheryl (Dan) Mandro, nieces and nephews & great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his wife he was proceeded in death by his parents, Albert & Mae Yeager, mother & father-in-law, Merrill & Selma Brown, brother-in law, Alvin Clasen, nephew, Kurt Clasen, and sister-in-law, Judy Yeager.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.