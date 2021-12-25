Leonard G. Manders, 85, of Bellevue, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Mercy One in Dubuque. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:00 am prior to Mass at funeral home on Wednesday. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Leonard was born October 6, 1936, the son of Chris and Veronica (Clasen) Manders. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in 1954. Leonard married Darlene Theresa Zahina on May 9, 1959, she passed on January 9, 2015. He served his country in the Army National Guard. He was also known by everyone in the Guard battalion as "Lenny". Leonard worked for Clinton Engine’s and then for John Deere Dubuque Works after 30 years he semi-retired. He drove the Bellevue school bus for the next ten. The children loved him! He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus, and the American Legion Post #273 in Bellevue. He drove the ambulance and served on many committees. Leonard enjoyed spending time with his family and siblings. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his children, Roxanne (Mick) Stielow, Chris (Renee) Manders, Sheila (Brian) Ford, and Mark (Tammy) Manders; 8 grandchildren - Amanda, Jordan, Alec, Zach, Sydney, Brooklyn, Tori,and Braeden. 4 great-grandchildren- Jayson, Jaxson, Jacob and Camden. Siblings-Dorothy (Donald) Michels, Barb Marshall, Darla (Larry) Hingtgen, Pat Dosland, Ruth (Jerry) Marshall, and Wayne Manders. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a grandson, Nikolai “Niko” Stielow; and two brothers in-law, Joe Marshall and Ole Dosland.
A memorial fund has been established in Leonard’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
