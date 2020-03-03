Leonard Bormann, age 78, of Preston, IA, passed away at his home Sunday, March 1st, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 6th, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Preston. Visitation will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Thursday, March 5th at the church. Concluding the visitation, a rosary service will be offered by the Knights of Columbus of Preston, Bellevue, and Maquoketa, everyone is invited to participate. There will also be a visitation at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service.
