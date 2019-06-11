Leona Stachura, of Mesa, AZ, born October 11, 1921, passed away on June 1, 2019 with her family by her side at age 97.
Her husband Josef passed in 1993 and was laid to rest at Springside in Bellevue, where the couple lived from 1956 until 1988.
Leona is survived by her two daughters, Karen Lockhart, Michelle Dermody, two grandsons, Ryan Dermody, Timothy Gilloon and by 5 great grandchildren.Funeral Arrangements can be obtained by contacting Karen Lockhart at 602-803-0931 via text or phone.
