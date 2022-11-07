Leo H. “Pete” Roling, age 81 of Bryant, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Prince of Peace Parish. Visitation will from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday at the Pape Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Sugar Creek.
Pete was born on the family farm near Sugar Creek on July 30, 1941, the son of Benedict and Laurentia (Reuter) Roling. He attended Sugar Creek Schools. Pete married Carolyn Kay Lueders on August 24, 1963 at Sugar Creek. Carolyn passed away on June 27, 2012. He served with the Iowa National Guard for 6 years. Pete was a self-employed carpenter who learned his trade with Ambrose and Jerry Roling. He had also worked at Lord Baltimore, Chicago Northwestern Railroad, and with Sorenson Homes. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Goose Lake Lions Club, and the Andover Fire Department. He had a space at the Thomson flea market for 20 years. Pete enjoyed going to auctions, flea markets, doing small carpenter jobs, collecting old tools and collectibles, and playing cards at the Goose Lake Senior Citizen Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.