Leo H. Martens, 84, of Maquoketa passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa.
His funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. His visitation will be held on Monday, September 5 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in DeWitt.
Leo Henry was born on July 13, 1938 in Clinton, Iowa to August and Anna (Diercks) Martens. Leo faithfully and honorably served in the United States National Guard. Leo farmed in Jackson County for several years. He enjoyed being on the farm raising his purebred livestock and riding horses.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Jody (Laurie) Martens of Bellevue, Penny (Scott Stefl) Martens of Sydney, Australia; grandchildren, Mckenna and Mckayla Martens; brother Lawrence (Jean) Martens of Camanche; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Peg Stevens of Maquoketa.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister in infancy and two nephews, Randy and Joel Martens.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County in his honor. Online condolences may be left at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
