Leo H. Martens, 84

Leo H. Martens, 84

Leo H. Martens, 84, of Maquoketa passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa.

His funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. His visitation will be held on Monday, September 5 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in DeWitt.