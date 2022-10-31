Leanna Theresa Deppe, age 91

Leanna Theresa Deppe, age 91

Leanna Theresa Deppe, age 91, of Preston, IA, passed away Saturday October 29, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital, in Dubuque, IA.  A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Preston at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022.  Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Preston, as well as one hour prior to mass on Thursday, at the church. 