Leanna Theresa Deppe, age 91, of Preston, IA, passed away Saturday October 29, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital, in Dubuque, IA. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Preston at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Preston, as well as one hour prior to mass on Thursday, at the church.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 55%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 60°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:33:29 AM
- Sunset: 05:56:18 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Prichard also charged with burglary
- A genuine judge: District Associate Judge Peter Newell is on the Nov. 8 ballot
- Jackson gets piece of the pie
- Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Preston native competes on CBS’ ‘Survivor’
- Halloween events set for local area
- Years Ago
- Angela (Odefey) Prichard, 55
- ‘Here’s the Pitch’
- Halloween events set in Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.