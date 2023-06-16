Leanna E. (Kilburg) Sieverding, 95, of Bellevue, passed away on, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family following a sudden illness. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be from 9:00 am – 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.
Leanna was born February 11, 1928, the daughter of Anthony and Rosella (Feller) Kilburg of Andrew, Iowa. She married Eldon F. Sieverding of Bellevue, on August 23, 1949 in Andrew, Iowa, he passed on March 2, 2012. They farmed and raised 9 children. In the early years, Leanna taught in country schools and again later in life was a substitute teacher in Bellevue Schools, as well as Andrew Schools. Leanna’s many passions in life was raising her kids, gardening, farming next to her husband, enjoying her 25 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren and 1 in August, and always enjoyed a good card game.
Survivors include 8 children, Rose Neitz, Peg (Stephen) Heiar, Jim (Betty) Sieverding, Jane Sieverding, Kevin (Janet) Sieverding, Joe (Ruth) Sieverding, Denise (John) Michel, and Ann (Mark) Michels; 25 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren: siblings and in-laws, Mary Anna Sprank, Frieda Ernst, Larry (Julie) Kilburg, Patsy Ernst, and Betty (Duane) Ernst.
Leanna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Eldon in 2012; a son, Dale in 1974; a great-grandson in infancy, Keyton James Sieverding; sons in-law, James Rubel and Richard Neitz; father and mother in-law, Arion and Rose (Kieffer) Sieverding; siblings and in-laws, Orville (Ivis) Kilburg, Lillian (Albert “Bud”) Knake, Peter Sprank, Rosemary (Orville) Roling, Sylvester “Jim” (Marilee) Kilburg, , Cletus (Linda) Kilburg, Cletus Stillmunkes, Donald Ernst, Greg Ernst, and, Gerald (Saverna) Sieverding.
The family wishes to extended a heartfelt appreciation to mom’s caregivers, Wendy Kilburg, Deanna Michels and Hospice of Jackson County, and Bellevue Ambulance, also to Peggy Hayes and last but not least to all her Grandchildren who helped with her care!
In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be directed to Hospice of Jackson County, Bellevue Ambulance or of your choice in Leanna’s memory.
