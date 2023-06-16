Leanna E. (Kilburg) Sieverding, 95

Leanna E. (Kilburg) Sieverding, 95, of Bellevue, passed away on, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family following a sudden illness.  Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be from 9:00 am – 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass.  Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.