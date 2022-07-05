Lawrence Milo Jaster, 77, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Dubuque Specialty Care. Military Honors will be conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Freedom Rock in Bellevue. Private Burial will be at the Clark Family Cemetery on Big Spring Road in rural Clayton County (Elkader, IA).
Local arrangements are entrusted at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Milo was born, June 19, 1945 in Bellevue, the son of Lawrence John and Mae Clark Jaster. He graduated from Bellevue Community High School in 1963, then he began a career in the US Air Force for 22 years 1 month and 1 day before being Honorably Discharged as a Master Sergeant. Lawrence married Victoria Jenkins on April 7, 1965. Lawrence’s military services took him and his family all around the world, he then was a TV Transmitter Engineer & Assistant Chief Engineer for many stations including Texas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, and Illinois, before settling back into Bellevue in his home that his parents built themselves.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie; his children, Eric (Alisha) Jaster, Darren Jaster, and Litza Jaster Ritter; grandchildren, Garrett Jaster and Maverick Ritter; siblings, James (Donna) Jaster, and Beverly (Anthony) Habeger.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in law Russell & Richard Jenkins and sisters in-law, Brenda Jenkins Maass & Dolores Jenkins
Condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Lawrence Jaster Family.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
