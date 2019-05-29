LaVora C. Flemming, age 91, of Miles, IA, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, IA. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston, IA. A visitation will be held from 4pm to 7pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
LaVora was born May 7, 1928 in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Ira and Catherine (Stenzel) Camp. She graduated from Miles High School with the class of 1945, and went on to marry Robert E. Flemming on June 30, 1946 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston, IA. LaVora was a proud wife and mother who, with Robert, raised six daughters.
Throughout her life, and into her final years, LaVora served an especially active role within her community. She was a member, as well as current, and multiple term (nonconsecutive) president of Spencer Cook Auxiliary Unit 677 and former president of Jackson County Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Jackson County Election Board and was a member of the Miles Literary Club. She was highly involved in her church, serving as President of the St. John’s women, a member of WELCA & Mary Circle, and a member of the St John’s Choir. LaVora also sang with the Community Ecumenical Choir and The Young at Heart, and Coventry Chorale. When she wasn’t busy fulfilling her many responsibilities, LaVora enjoyed traveling, singing, and sewing. Her hand-made baby blankets, which she made for every grandchild and great-grandchild, will be cherished for years to come.
LaVora is survived by her husband Robert; five daughters, Rebecca (Marc) Dembling of Long Beach NJ, Rachel (James) Gray of Brandon, FL, Ruth (David) Meyers of Clinton, IA, Renee (Daniel) Herrig of Clinton, IA, and Rae Ellen (Ken) Smith of Locust Grove, VA; thirteen grandchildren, Justin R. Zucker of Denville, NJ, Cara R. Faris of Vernon, NJ, Catherine E. Giltner, Revere, MA, Geoffery L. Giltner of Staunton, VA, Robert C. Giltner of Dubuque, IA, Ryan M. Gray of Chicago, IL, Brett P. Gray of Chicago, IL, Aaron D. Meyers of DeWitt, IA, Ashley C. Scheckel of Bellevue, IA, Natalee L. Herrig of Monticello, IA, Nathan D. Herrig of Clinton, IA, Daniel K. Smith of Reno, NV, Matthew A. Smith of Sacremento, CA; two step grandchildren, Debralee Dembling Pomeroy of Ada, MI, and Edward D. Dembling of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ; twenty great-grandchildren, and 4 step great-grandchildren.
LaVora is preceded in death by her brother Ira Richard Camp; daughter Roberta (C.G.) Giltner; and nephew Hans R. Camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.