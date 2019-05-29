LaVora C. Flemming, age 91

Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL OVERNIGHT... .LOW PRESSURE WILL MOVE ALONG A STALLED BOUNDARY ACROSS SOUTHERN IOWA AND CENTRAL ILLINOIS TONIGHT. AT THE SAME TIME AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL MOVE NORTHEAST FROM THE PLAINS AND BRING ANOTHER ROUND OF WARM, MOIST AIR INTO THE AREA. SOILS ARE THOROUGHLY SATURATED FROM THE EXCESSIVE RAINFALL FROM TUESDAY NIGHT. ADDITIONALLY, MANY STREAMS AND CREEKS REMAIN HIGH. THUS ANY ADDITIONAL RAINFALL HAS THE POTENTIAL TO RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IN A SHORT TIME CAN BE EXPECTED. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ILLINOIS AND EAST CENTRAL IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS, CARROLL. IN EAST CENTRAL IOWA, CEDAR, CLINTON, JACKSON, AND JONES. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * STORMS WILL CONTINUE INTO THE OVERNIGHT AND WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL. LOCALIZED RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IN A SHORT TIME WILL RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. * SOILS ARE THOROUGHLY SATURATED AND SMALL WATERWAYS ARE NEAR BANKFULL. FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE FROM ANY HEAVY RAINFALL, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS. AREA WATERWAYS THAT ARE NOT IN FLOOD MAY QUICKLY FLOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. MONITOR FORECASTS AND TAKE ACTION IF FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ARE ISSUED OR FLASH FLOODING DEVELOPS. &&